From: Judith Goetsch

T-14 tank © Alexander Nemenov / AFP

Setback for Putin? The Russian army is apparently withdrawing the T-14 tank. The former “miracle tank” is probably no longer used in the Ukraine war.

Moscow – As the most modern Russian main battle tank, the T-14 was to play a crucial role in the Ukraine war, and Russian propaganda often emphasized its superior technology and efficiency. A special feature of the modern main battle tank: The crew of the tank in the T-14 operates the vehicle from an armored capsule inside the armored hull and is therefore better protected in the event of an attack. According to information from the Russian news agency TASS should Russia have now withdrawn the t-14 “Armata” tank type from the Ukraine.

Putin’s alleged miracle weapon: was the T-14 used at all?

Russian defense industry sources have countered this TASS confirmed. Russia’s announcement that it would use the T-14 Armata in the Ukraine war drew international attention. Again and again, however, questions about the actual use came up.

There are various, sometimes contradictory reports about the actual use of the tank. According to Russian propaganda, the tanks were used for testing purposes to show how they would perform in real combat operations. The News Page Gagadget.com reports that the tanks were never seen at the front. British intelligence commented according to research by ZDF, the tanks would have been in preparation for use, but would have been in a “miserable condition”. Accordingly, there were mainly problems with engines and thermal imaging systems.

Weapons in the Ukraine War: Did the T-14 Fail Because of Western Sanctions?

Has the T-14, once hailed as a technological advance, now failed? Despite initial excitement, there are still unanswered questions about the use of the T-14 “Armata” in the Ukraine conflict. The discrepancy between its highly acclaimed capabilities and actual use raises the question of whether the T-14 was purely Russian propaganda after all.

As a result from western sanctions Russia lacks microelectronics, reports the military blog Wavellroom. The T-14 tank was designed around high-maintenance engine technology that made its production difficult. In addition, the T-14 was not previously produced on the assembly line, but by expensive manual work. Widespread corruption is said to exacerbate the situation. Factories like Volgograd Krasny Oktyabr, which produces armor plates, went bankrupt. The Russian tank fleet suffered casualties. Other vehicles from the “Armata” program would probably no longer be developed. (Judith Goetsch)