Hacker alarm, Russian attacks on sites of Italian institutions

An increase of attacks of type Ddos (Distributed Denial of Service) by hacktivist groups – according to open sources, of Russian origin – against national institutional subjects was detected by the Csirt (the incident response team of the National Cybersecurity Agency).

However, the Agency specifies, it does not appear that the attacks – which currently appear to be of a “demonstrative” nature – have affected the integrity and confidentiality of the information and systems concerned. It is therefore recommended to “maintain a high level of attention on the protection of one’s IT infrastructures, to verify and increase the protection measures relating to DDoS attacks. Attacks which, according to some open sources, are destined to continue or intensify in the coming months”.

Explosion at airport southeast of Moscow, three dead

Three people were killed and at least five others were injured in an explosion today at an airport near Ryazan, southeast of Moscow, emergency services told Russia’s Tass news agency. According to other Russian media reported by Western media, a tanker loaded with fuel exploded and six were injured.

Subscribe to the newsletter

