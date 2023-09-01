Moscow (agencies)

Yesterday, the Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that there are no specific results regarding the “grain agreement” discussions, stressing that Moscow is ready to resume it immediately after meeting the conditions related to Russia.

Yesterday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, who is currently visiting Moscow, for talks on resuming the grain agreement. Fidan said, during a joint press conference with his Russian counterpart: “Our initiatives will continue regarding the grain agreement, which is of very great importance to global food security, stability and peace.”

Fidan indicated that the United Nations has prepared, with Turkey’s contribution, a new package of proposals, and we believe that this constitutes an appropriate basis for reviving the agreement, stressing that the resumption of the work of the agreement is “vital” to global food security and the stability of the Black Sea region. A Russian diplomat said yesterday that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres sent a proposal to the Russian foreign minister this week on reviving the grain agreement across the Black Sea. For his part, the Russian Foreign Minister confirmed that Moscow does not see any sign that it will obtain the guarantees it required to resume the agreement, but that his country may return to the agreement tomorrow if the West fulfills its promises to Moscow. Lavrov indicated that his country had informed Turkey of its conditions to ensure the resumption of grain exports across the Black Sea. Turkey is seeking to revive the agreement, hoping to use it as a starting point for broader peace negotiations between Kiev and Moscow. level of course».

Turkish official sources confirmed yesterday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia next Monday to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coastal city of Sochi.

Peskov confirmed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s statements that “Moscow is ready to resume the grain deal immediately as soon as the conditions relating to Russia are met.”

In addition, Peskov described Kiev’s statements regarding Russia’s relationship with the famine in Africa as “wrong and deliberately distorting the truth,” adding that the accusations were “unfounded and wrong.”

He pointed out that “Russia has so far, despite the halt of the deal, adopting a responsible stance towards African countries, including the Russian initiative to send free shipments of grain to the poorest countries of the African continent, as this was announced at the recent Russian-African summit.” The Kremlin noted yesterday that there are no specific results yet regarding a proposal by Moscow to ship Russian grain via Turkey to poor countries.

Russia said on Monday it had proposed a plan as an alternative to a Turkish-brokered deal to ship grain across the Black Sea, from which Moscow withdrew in July.