Currently in the orbit that surrounds Real Madrid they feel indignant with certain arbitration decisions that to their regret harm them, they do not understand how there can be someone who says that they are being favored by arbitration. There are eight matches in which they remember that the referees were unfair to them, either being permissive with the rival or very harsh with the whites
These are the eight arbitration decisions with which Real Madrid feel harmed:
The first took place last October when Real Madrid received a visit from Sevilla. With the game already sentenced in favor of the whites by three to one and in the last minutes, Papu Gómez made a tackle on Valverde, the referee sanctioned the action with a yellow card, for the meringues the card should have been a different color.
Real Madrid was leading by one goal to nil when the referee signaled a maximum penalty in favor of Girona, Stuani shot and scored, putting the final one on one on the scoreboard. For Real Madrid it was not a penalty since Asensio’s hand was understood as a rebound from the chest. “The arbitration has been amazing, not only the decisions… but the whole game, today we had everything against us,” Butragueño said after the game.
Just a week after the discontent against Girona, they had to visit Rayo Vallecano, that game was going to be won by the Vallecas team and those from the Bernabéu reproached that Balliu should have been sent off for hitting Vinicius on the head.
The next arbitration decision with which Madrid feels indignant came in a Real Madrid vs. Cádiz due to an attack by Fali on Rodrygo that resulted in a yellow card. “He did it on purpose. He has looked at me and has given me. It’s a shame, I don’t know what the VAR is for,” said the Brazilian.
After Qatar, football would resume at the club level, and for Real Madrid it returned with a defeat against Villarreal and with the controversy served. One of Villarreal’s goals was from eleven meters away due to a maximum penalty sanctioned by a handball from Alaba which, in the understanding of the white team, is not a reason for a penalty.
Real Madrid was visiting Mallorca, they lost that day. From Real Madrid they regret the permissiveness that was given to the Balearic team that afternoon, 10 fouls on Vinicius, a game in which all the madridistas ended up deranged.
Whenever a Classic is disputed there is controversy, and this day was not going to be less. Real Madrid does not understand how Gavi ended the 90 minutes after the culé midfielder dealt two blows, first to Camavinga and then to Militao.
Real Madrid’s latest anger with arbitration comes from the last day played where, in his opinion, a challenge by Carvalho on Benzema that was a penalty and was not awarded, and an attack by Ruibal in which he did not see a card.
