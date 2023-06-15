Thursday, June 15, 2023
Crimes | Charges brought against the married couple for the shooting in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari – the man is accused of murder

June 15, 2023
The man is charged with manslaughter and a firearm offence, the woman with neglect of rescue measures and a firearm offence.

Prosecutors have filed charges against the married couple for the shooting that took place in Helsinki’s Lehtisaari in April.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the man is accused of murder and a firearms offence. The woman who was there is accused of neglecting a rescue operation and a firearms offence.

According to the prosecutor’s office, charges have also been brought against the married couple for aggravated robbery, aggravated deprivation of liberty and aggravated sexual assault committed in January. In that entity, there is also a third person who is not involved in the homicide case.

