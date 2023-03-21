Russia extends oil production cut until end of June

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The price of oil has risen and is volatile due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
The price of oil has risen and is volatile due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.
Moscow made the decision in response to Western sanctions over the Ukraine war.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Russia will extend until the end of June the production cut of 500,000 barrels per day of oil, initially approved until the end of March in response to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
“Due to the current market situation, the decision to voluntarily reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day will apply until June 2023, inclusive,” said Deputy Energy Minister Alexander Novak, quoted by Russian agencies.
(News in development. Expansion soon)
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Russia #extends #oil #production #cut #June
Leave a Reply