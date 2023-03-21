Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Russia extends oil production cut until end of June

March 21, 2023
Russia extends oil production cut until end of June


Brent Oil Price, March 23, 2022

The price of oil has risen and is volatile due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

The price of oil has risen and is volatile due to the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Moscow made the decision in response to Western sanctions over the Ukraine war.

Russia will extend until the end of June the production cut of 500,000 barrels per day of oil, initially approved until the end of March in response to Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.

“Due to the current market situation, the decision to voluntarily reduce production by 500,000 barrels per day will apply until June 2023, inclusive,” said Deputy Energy Minister Alexander Novak, quoted by Russian agencies.

(News in development. Expansion soon)

