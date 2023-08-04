Social media users reported hearing explosions and gunfire this Friday morning near the Russian port of Novorossiysk on the Black Sea.

Video clips circulated by the pioneers of the communication sites, and published by the Russian news website Astra, showed the movement of ships off the coast and the sound of gunfire coming from the direction of the sea.

The port of Novorossiysk is one of the largest ports on the Black Sea.

Clashes have escalated in the Black Sea and adjacent ports since Russia refused last month to extend an agreement allowing the safe export of grain from Ukrainian ports, as Russian drones and missiles struck a number of Ukrainian port facilities and wheat silos in or near the Black Sea.

On the other hand, Russia stated that Ukrainian drone boats attacked Russian warships that were escorting a civilian ship.