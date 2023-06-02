In detail, the governor of the Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, said on his Telegram account: “Tonight, an air defense system shot down several Ukrainian drones near Kursk,” according to what was reported by AFP.

The governor urged the residents to remain calm as the city was under “reliable protection” from the Russian army.

Starovoit did not provide any information about casualties or material damage.

It is noteworthy that the Russian border region of Kursk, since the beginning of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, has been subjected to regular shelling by Ukrainian forces.

Earlier Thursday, Moscow announced that it had thwarted an attempt by Ukrainian forces to “invade” the Belgorod region, adjacent to the Ukrainian province of Kharkiv.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said that “up to 70 fighters participated in the attack, which was launched with 5 tanks and 4 armored vehicles,” noting that there were at least 3 storming attempts.

She added that Moscow used aircraft and artillery to repel the attacks and prevent Ukrainian forces from crossing into Russian territory, speaking of the killing of more than 50 Ukrainian fighters.

For its part, Russia bombed Kiev Thursday with missiles, killing 3 people and wounding 16 others.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced the interception and destruction of all ballistic and cruise missiles launched by Russia.

And the Russian Ministry of Defense announced Thursday that the losses of the Ukrainian forces during the previous day included about 660 soldiers, a “Su-25” plane and 17 drones, in addition to a number of artillery and other military equipment.

It also intercepted 16 missiles from the “Himars”, “Uragan” and “Olkha” missile launchers in separate areas.

Russia has two armies, two corps and two military districts

On the other hand, the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Yevgeny Burdinsky, announced that Russia intends this year to form two armies, a joint armaments, an air force, a corps, the Azov naval military district, 5 divisions, 26 brigades and two military districts in Moscow and Leningrad.

Burdinsky said, in an article published in the June issue of the Defense Department magazine Military commissariats of Russia: “In 2023, it is necessary to provide timely organizational and personnel support for the formation of two armies, combined arms and air, army corps, the Azov naval military district, five divisions and 26 brigades, and the creation of two military districts in Moscow and Leningrad.”

The first team in the Russian army added that the large-scale tasks represented in raising the composition of the armed forces, increasing its number in 2023, and implementing organizational measures in a short time, oblige it to organize procedures for increasing the number and deployment of the army, comprehensive support, and synchronizing procedures with the deadlines for providing the main types. From weapons, military and special equipment and other material means.