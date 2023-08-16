Fomin met with his Venezuelan counterpart, Colonel General Renier Enrique Urbáez Fermín, with whom he discussed “current issues of military-technical-military cooperation between Russia and Venezuela, and marked future steps for its development,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

He also held a meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Bolivian Armed Forces, General Hugo Eduardo Arandia López, with whom he confirmed “the mutual willingness to deepen dialogue and practical interaction, in order to carry out joint activities of mutual interest”.

The Army 2023 forum and fair is attended by around 800 delegates from 76 countries, including representatives of several Latin American nations that are allies of Russia or maintain good relations with the Kremlin despite the war in Ukraine.

This Tuesday, at the XI International Security Conference in Moscow, held within the framework of the military fair, the Russian Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, sHe directly addressed the representatives of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, whom he thanked for their support for the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

He also called on the delegates from Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Mexico and Argentina to deepen military contacts with Moscow. “It is necessary to intensify consultations and exchanges (…) in the context of the new pressures from the US and its allies,” he said.

EFE