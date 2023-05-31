Wednesday, May 31, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia denounces at least five dead in Ukrainian bombardment in Lugansk

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 31, 2023
in World
0
Russia denounces at least five dead in Ukrainian bombardment in Lugansk


close

kremlin

Russia denounced that it suffered a drone attack.

Photo:

EFE/EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russia denounced that it suffered a drone attack.

At least 19 people were injured in the attack.

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.
See also  Judge Blocks Joe Biden Measure Allowing Border Releases

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Russia #denounces #dead #Ukrainian #bombardment #Lugansk

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Income Tax 2023: deadline to send the declaration ends today

Income Tax 2023: deadline to send the declaration ends today

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result