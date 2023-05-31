After testing it in the simulator, Mick Schumacher will now be able to drive the real Mercedes W14 for the first time. The “Bild” reports that the German will be at the wheel of the Formula 1 car during the Pirelli tire development test which will take place in Barcelona next week.

Mercedes and Ferrari will carry out a two-day test for Pirelli after the Spanish Grand Prix, also at the Catalan circuit. Schumacher is reported to be testing the new 2024 tires for a full day on Wednesday (June 7).

First though, race driver George Russell will sit in the car on Tuesday. For Schumacher it will be the first outing in Formula 1 after the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi, when he contested his last race for Haas.

The German did not get a new contract with the US team after two seasons and was replaced by compatriot Nico Hulkenberg for 2023. He then signed as a reserve for Mercedes, but would like to return to the grid in the medium term.

“He deserves it too. But the situation for 2024 is quite unfavorable,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff recently told Sky, hoping that “some doors” will open again for Schumacher in 2025.

Mick Schumacher, reserve driver, Mercedes-AMG, watches as Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, passes in the pit lane. Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone is even more critical of the situation. He recently told RTL: “You have to forget this dream”. Schumacher should rather “think about what the alternative might be”.

The son of art made his Formula 1 debut with Haas in 2021 as reigning Formula 2 champion and had his teammate Nikita Mazepin, whom he beat quite regularly. In 2022, however, Schumacher failed to meet the team’s expectations.

He lost the internal duel with the returning Kevin Magnussen, with the Dane who stood out with great exploits, such as pole position in Brazil. As a result, Schumacher has not found a place in another team for 2023 either.

Now he finally has the opportunity to drive a real Formula 1 car again, at least in one test.