Su-35S multirole fighters of the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia are relocating to Belarus as part of the test of the reaction forces of the Union State. This is reported Interfax with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The crews of the Su-35S multi-role fighters of the Eastern Military District, involved in the verification of the reaction forces of the Union State, continue to relocate to Belarusian airfields Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

It is noted that during the flight, the crews make intermediate landings at the airfields of the Central and Western military districts to rest and prepare for the next flight.

After arriving at the airfields of the Republic of Belarus, the crews of Su-35S multifunctional fighters will take up combat duty for air defense as part of checking the functioning of the unified air defense system of the Union State Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

Earlier, on January 26, Russian paratroopers had already arrived in Belarus. On January 21, Russian self-propelled artillery arrived in the republic, including 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery mounts. On the same day, the Russian Ministry of Defense sent two divisions of S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) from the Far East to Belarus for exercises.

On January 23, another echelon with Russian military and weapons arrived in the republic. The convoy with vehicles arrived at the Polonka railway station in the morning. The exact composition of the arrived units is not specified.

“Allied Resolve-2022”

Joint exercises between Russia and Belarus were first announced by the leaders of the two countries Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko at the end of November 2021. Then the Russian president announced that the maneuvers would take place approximately in February or March.

On Tuesday, January 18, Russian troops began arriving in Belarus for a planned test of the Union State’s response forces. The exercises themselves will begin in February. The verification will consist of two stages.

Throughout its first stage, the troops will arrive, unload and advance to the area where the tasks are to be performed, the department notes. The first stage will last until February 9. As part of the second, from February 10 to 20, joint exercises “Allied Resolve – 2022” will be held.

As part of checking the functioning of the unified air defense system of the Union State, 12 Su-35s will be relocated to Belarusian territory, two divisions of the S-400 anti-aircraft missile system, as well as the Pantsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun battalion will be relocated Alexander Fomin Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia

Alexander Lukashenko also said that the upcoming check will take place against the backdrop of the aggravation of the military-political situation in the world, the growth of tension in Europe, including at the western and southern borders of Belarus. And during the exercises, the military will work out scenarios for confrontation with forces from Poland, the Baltic States and Ukraine.

Western fears

A number of Western countries, including Europe and the United States, expressed their fears about the upcoming exercises of Russia and Belarus. In particular, the head of the Lithuanian Defense Ministry, Arvydas Anusauskas, said that he intends to ask the NATO countries to protect the republic from the Russian military. He is sure that the Russian troops, who arrived in the Union Republic for the sake of exercises, not only destabilize the security situation, but also pose a direct threat to Lithuania.

In turn, the US authorities believe that the upcoming joint exercises between Russia and Belarus could allegedly allow Moscow to attack Ukraine from the north. A State Department spokeswoman said Washington has concerns that Russia could deploy forces in Belarus to potentially attack Ukraine from the north.

union state

On November 4, Putin and Lukashenko signed the Union State’s integration decree. The heads of state approved 28 previously approved integration programs, the main directions for implementing the provisions of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State for 2021-2023, as well as the military doctrine and the concept of migration policy.

At the same time, the Belarusian leader did not outline specific terms for the implementation of the signed agreements, avoiding a direct answer to questions about the unification.

We do not set ourselves any deadlines – 2025, 2030 or some other year. We will go step by step, solving problems Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

There has been talk of close integration between the two countries since 1999.