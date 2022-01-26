The ninth season of Acapulco Shore, one of the most watched programs on television and came with everything. Today, January 25, The second chapter of this was released reality show, full of parties, disagreements and much controversy. Find out where and how to watch the premiere episode LIVE.

According to the preview of the program, ‘El Chile’ (Eduardo Miranda), Diego Garciasela, Alba Zepeda, Jacky Ramírez and Isa Castro will take over the show and the cameras. Here we tell you more details.

Live: Follow the minute by minute of the latest edition of Acapulco Shore Acapulco Shore is over! Remember that you can relive minute by minute in La República Espectaculos. Karime admits that she likes José Karime spoke with Beni, her new friend. She takes advantage of the conversation to reveal that she will give José a chance. Santi and Chile fight again The members of Shore argue again, after Santi danced with Nati. The rivalry between the two becomes more intense. The boys party Karime announced that the members of the house will party outside the venue. Everyone starts to get ready. Chile approached Santi after he kissed Nati and began to tell him that no one knew who he was. Both begin to insult each other but Chile continues to insist on looking for a fight. José and Santi face each other The Shore family challenged them to a game to see who is stronger. Finally, the Colombian won. The Shore boys keep the party going Acapulco Shore members receive news: now you will have the ‘Shore Yacht’ to continue celebrating! The Shores visit a new place and a new member arrives. On a short walk, the members of Acapulco Shore get to know the new houseboat. In addition, the new member arrived: Santi. Karime and Alba visit the office The new friends visit the famous office and spend some time together. The friends start kissing and go to the bedroom. Diego and Nati tell them to stop because Isa has a crush. The friendship ended. They both start pulling each other’s hair. Isa joins the fight. Alba and Jacky have a conversation After Alba and Karime kissed, Jacky talked to her new friend in the kitchen and told her not to ask for her support. The first fight of the night. After Diego got hold of the nickname ‘El papurri’, Chile decided to confront him because he had invented the word. “You can’t say that again,” Chile said. The beatings began. After she had problems last season, both spoke about what happened. Beni helped Nati after she vomited, but couldn’t stop her from falling to the ground with a crash. Nati fell on the first night After several drinks, Nati is the first to fall and go to sleep. Isa and José become friends Despite the fact that the others are partying, Isa and the Colombian start a sincere conversation. The party has started. Isa and Karime, the inevitable Acapulco Shore, arrived at the house. Jacky has a mini argument with José Apparently, Jacky did not like that José gave him a pet name. He asked her to call her by her name. Diego and Alba made peace Diego apologized to Alba. However, she assured him that if he messed with her or another woman in the house, he would pay for her actions. Nati is starting to get sick Apparently, Nati has had too much to drink and begins to fall asleep. Diego arrives at the house and bothers the others Although everyone was happy for the arrival of Carlos, Diego was not so well received by the members of Acapulco Shore. The first kiss of the night! After having shared a few drinks and having met the members of the house, José and Nati star in the first kiss of Acapulco Shore. Beni arrives at the house and Alba gets excited After spending time apart, Beni is reunited with her “sisters” Alba and Jacky. Everyone gets excited. More members keep coming Alba and Jacky became friends from their previous discussions. Now they come to the house together and join the others. After pedaling for a long time, Chile arrives at the new house in Cartagena. José and Nati are the first to arrive The natives of Colombia come to the house and know every corner of it. Everyone is ready for this new edition of Acapulco Shore.

How was the premiere of Acapulco Shore season 9?

Last Tuesday, Acapulco Shore presented its first chapter of the ninth season, causing great commotion among its fans. In the episode, we were able to observe the arrival of new members, but well-known characters from the past reality show were also present and even the first clashes.

acapulco shore season 9

Who are the members?

Next, we tell you who are the new participants of the successful MTV reality show:

Karime Pindter

Jose Rodriguez

Nati Pelaez

santiago santana

isa castro

Alba Zepeda

jackie ramirez

Jaylin Castellanos

Carlos Pantoja

Fernando Moreno

the chili

Members of Acapulco Shore. Photo: MTV

What is Acapulco Shore season 9 about?

acapulco shore season 9 Follow a group of friends 24 hours a day in the paradisiacal city. Unlike other installments, the house where the whole story will take place is so huge and luxurious that it has own disco and a room spacious enough for the participants to set up their parties with special guests, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Acapulco Shore 9×02: schedule

The broadcast schedules for this reality show are as follows:

Peru: 10.00 pm

Argentina: 11.00 p.m.

Colombia: 10.00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Ecuador: 10.00 pm

Uruguay: 11.00 p.m.

New season of Acapulco shore. Photo: Instagram @acapulcoshore

Acapulco Shore 9×02: broadcast channel

The reality show can be seen through MTV Play and Paramount +, streaming platforms that offer free content for seven days. After this period, the user must contract a payment package.

In Peru, Acapulco shore 9×02 can be seen on the following channels:

DirecTV: Channel 264 (SD/HD) and Channel 1264 (HD)

Movistar TV: Channel 602 (SD), Channel 387 (SD), Channel 769 (HD) and Channel 907 (HD)

Claro TV: Channel 80 (SD) and Channel 559 (HD)

