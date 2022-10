Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the informal annual summit of heads of state of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) at the presidential residence of Konstantin Palace in Strelna, outside Saint Petersburg, Russia, October 07, 2022. | Photo: EFE/EPA /ALEXEI DANICHEV / SPUTNIK

Russia concluded on Friday (28) the so-called partial mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin in September to reinforce the Russian military contingent in the war in Ukraine.

Of the 300,000 reservists called up, 82,000 were sent to the neighboring country to participate in what Moscow calls a “special military operation”, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said during a meeting with Putin broadcast on state television.