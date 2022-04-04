“In light of the abhorrent provocations by Ukrainian extremists in Bucha, Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council on Monday, April 4th,” Russia’s Deputy Ambassador to the UN Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Twitter.

On Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russian leaders of “torture” and “killing”, after the discovery of mass graves in Bucha in the Kyiv region and the discovery of hundreds of bodies belonging to civilians.

Moscow has denied killing civilians. The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the pictures of corpses in the city streets are “a new production of the Kyiv regime for Western media”.

American condemnation

A US administration official condemned Russia’s request to hold a Security Council meeting.

On Twitter, USAID official Samantha Power, a former ambassador to the United Nations, wrote that “Russia is resorting to the same scenario as in Crimea and Aleppo.”

She added that Russia, “forced to defend the indefensible (there are the Bucha atrocities), demands a meeting of the UN Security Council so that it can demonstrate anger and call for accountability,” adding that “no one believes this.”

The United Nations has not yet announced whether the emergency meeting of the Security Council will be held on Monday.