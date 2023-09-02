Russia | Brittilehti: Russian propaganda film about the war in Ukraine flopped

In the distribution of Russian film subsidies, the priority is, among other things, depictions of the heroism of Russian soldiers and the fight against Nazism, says Time magazine.

in Russia produced propaganda film about the country’s war in Ukraine has turned out to be a flop in cinemas, says a British newspaper Observer.

Produced on a budget of 200 million rubles The Witness according to the magazine, has generated less than 14 million rubles, or less than 135,000 euros, during the first two weeks.

The protagonist of the film is a fictitious Belgian violinist who arrives in Kiev in February 2022 shortly before the Russian invasion, the Observer says. According to the film’s description, the main character has to witness “inhumane crimes and bloody provocations by Ukrainian nationalists”.

According to the Observer, the film marches onto the big screen numerous lies that the Kremlin has used to justify the attack on Ukraine. In the film, among other things, Ukrainian soldiers are seen swearing their loyalty To Adolf Hitler and a Ukrainian commander covering Hitler’s Mein Kampf. President Vladimir Putin claimed at the beginning of the major invasion that Ukraine must be “denazified”.

American Time-magazine, in one scene the main character’s child wonders if Ukraine is not Russia.

Movies are part of the Kremlin’s effort to spread its own version of events in Ukraine. Among other things, Putin has ordered the Ministry of Culture to ensure that documentaries about the “special operation” are shown in theaters, Time magazine reports.

According to the newspaper, the war is also reflected in the distribution of state film subsidies, where priority is given to certain themes, such as “the heroism and selflessness of Russian soldiers in Ukraine” and “the fight against modern manifestations of Nazi and fascist ideology.”

State funding is also being distributed more than ever, a total of 30 billion rubles, or about 290 million euros, Time says.

Putin’s administration has previously used films to support its own narrative. In 2017, the film Crimea, justifying the occupation of the Crimean peninsula, was released, the idea of ​​which is said to have come from the Minister of Defense From Sergei Shoigu. The next year, on the other hand, a romantic comedy about the bridge of the Kerch Strait was released.

The results of these films were also poor at the box office, Time and Observer say.