Russia launched one of its largest offensives in more than 40 days on the Ukrainian capital, kyiv, this Thursday, March 21. An extensive day of attacks, from different points, hit residential and administrative buildings. The attack left at least 13 injured. Meanwhile, Ukraine maintains its military pressure on Russian border cities with more attacks in Belgorod.

The air alerts lasted almost three hours in kyiv. The Russian offensive targeted the capital of Ukraine early this Thursday, March 21. Strong explosions alerted its inhabitants.

“I looked at the CCTV cameras and saw that the window was broken, the mirror fell and the doors also flew,” said Anastasiia Shulha, owner of a flower shop in the city center.

The Russian missile attack injured 10 people and damaged residential buildings and industrial facilities, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. In addition to four other people with injuries in the surrounding region.

For his part, the head of the kyiv military administration, Serhiy Popko, reported that it is the first major Russian attack in recent weeks, using ballistic and cruise missiles.

“After a 44-day pause, the enemy launched another missile attack on kyiv,” Popko said. “All emergency services are working at the scene. The consequences of the missile attack are being clarified,” he added.

Firefighters work near the crater at the site after a Russian attack in kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 21, 2024. Around 30 ballistic and cruise missiles were shot down over kyiv on Thursday morning. AP – Vadim Ghirda

“A shock wave hit my house. The kitchen windows were broken. Everything flew away, everything was covered in glass,” said Nina Chebanova, a resident of kyiv.

Ukrainian air defense said it shot down all 31 Russian missiles targeting the capital. But some remains of the projectiles hit the homes of Ukrainians.

“There has been a bomb shelter for years, everyone ran there quickly. A bomb or a rocket fell on the house next door, the shock wave shattered all the windows,” said Volodymyr Yuretskyi, 71, who fears that attacks in kyiv are daily.

Popko also reported that residents of a multi-story building in the central Shevchenkivskyi district were evacuated due to the fire in one of the apartments, as a result of the attack.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky highlighted air defense and thanked his allies for their collaboration in strengthening this system.

New Russian missile attack on Kyiv. Over 30 missiles were shot down, including an air-launched ballistic missile. People were injured, and they are all receiving the necessary assistance. Such terror continues every day and night. It is possible to put an end to it through… pic.twitter.com/iv0MWeLyiQ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 21, 2024



“When they help us with air defense systems, Russian terrorists do not have missiles capable of evading the Patriot and other world-leading systems,” he said.

Attacks in other towns and military centers

In addition to the attacks in kyiv, Russia focused its offensive against Ukrainian military command centers. “Last night, an attack was launched with long-range precision weapons from the air, including Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles,” the Russian Aerospace Forces reported.

The attack was also directed at “logistical supply bases and temporary deployment sites for special operations forces and foreign mercenaries.”

According to the Kremlin, “the objective of the attack was achieved. “All designated targets were destroyed.”

The Russian authorities have intensified their attacks, following a Ukrainian advance, especially in border cities such as Belgorod and Kursk, where there are currently heavy clashes between the Russian Army, pro-Ukrainian militias and Kiev soldiers.

With military help from the West, Ukraine has launched its air strikes with greater precision, recently hitting important Russian oil refineries. On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said it shot down 10 RM-70 Vampire missiles targeting Belgorod.

At least five people were injured, according to the region's governor, Viacheslav Gladkov. “Two women and a man with head injuries and a man with shrapnel wounds in his leg were admitted.”

Ukrainian pressure in Belgorod

Belgorod has become one of the most conflictive areas in recent days. Last week alone 16 residents were killed and 98 injured by Ukrainian attacks.

In this border region, a land incursion by pro-Ukrainian militias was also reported, taking control of certain territories for a few hours, but who were later expelled, according to Russian authorities.







01:25 © France 24

However, subversive groups, such as the Russian Freedom Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, maintain their presence in this area. According to its leaders, to force the Russian defense to focus on that point and prevent the Army from advancing.

kyiv says they are not under its control and do not coordinate their attacks.

This Thursday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that it published images, according to the TASS agency, of the destruction of the personnel and equipment of these groups. “A precision strike timely destroyed the temporary deployment site of the neo-Nazis,” they noted in a statement. release.

With Reuters, AFP, AP and EFE