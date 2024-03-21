Parliament | The government received a vote of confidence in the intermediate question vote

Keskusta and Liike Nyt challenged the government on regional policy.

Government received, as expected, a vote of confidence from the parliament, when the matter was voted on in the large hall after Wednesday's interim question debate.

The government enjoys the confidence of the parliament with a vote of 94–82. 23 MPs were absent from the vote.

In the intervening question, the center and Liike Nyt challenged the government for what they considered to be “regionally discriminatory” policy.

Other opposition parties were not asked to participate in the interim question.

An interlude the purpose is to measure the trust of the government or the government or an individual minister.

In Finland, the governments have been majority governments since the 1970s, i.e. MPs from the governing parties form the majority of the parliament. Since the governing parties vote for the government's confidence, it is very unlikely that the government will fall in the interim question.

The last time the intermediate question led to a vote of no confidence was in the 1950s.