A Ukrainian military intelligence officer said more than 10 oil tanks with a capacity of around 40,000 tons were destroyed in Sevastopol. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Telegram of the government of Sevastopol

Russia blamed Ukraine for a major fire on Saturday (29) at an oil storage facility in the port of Sevastopol, Crimea, the Ukrainian peninsula occupied by Moscow since 2014.

The Russian governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhaev, said in Telegram that “it was clear that only a drone could reach the oil reservoir”. He added that no one was hurt and that another drone was shot down.

Ukraine, like what happened after attacks on Crimea last year, did not claim responsibility, but celebrated the episode.

According to Al Jazeera, a Ukrainian military intelligence officer reported that more than ten oil tanks with a capacity of around 40,000 tons, which would be used by the Russian fleet in the Black Sea, were destroyed.

Official Andriy Yusov described the explosion as “God’s punishment” for attacks carried out by Russia on Friday (28), which left at least 25 Ukrainian civilians dead.

“This punishment will be lasting. In the near future, it is better for all residents of temporarily occupied Crimea not to be close to military installations and installations that supply the aggressor’s army,” said Yusov.