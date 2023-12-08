If Israel decides to flood the tunnels in the Gaza Strip, the country’s actions will be considered a war crime. This opinion was expressed on December 8 by Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the United Nations (UN).

Polyansky noted that in recent days information has been spreading about Israeli plans to flood underground structures in Gaza with sea water. In addition, the permanent representative noted that “war crimes on the Israeli side are on the rise.”

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has already set up a system of pipes and sediments to pump water into the tunnels.

Polyansky also said that Israel is already discussing with the United States the practical possibility of flooding – will there be enough water, will the design allow it.

Earlier, on December 4, it was reported that the Israeli authorities are considering the possibility of flooding with sea water a system of underground tunnels in the Gaza Strip, in which, according to the Israeli military, fighters of the Palestinian Hamas movement are hiding.

Earlier in the day, IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari said the Israeli army was continuing to expand its operations against Hamas in the Gaza Strip. He also noted that the ground forces, together with the air force, carried out a number of joint tasks, as a result of which terrorists and terror infrastructure were destroyed.

In addition, on December 4, the media reported that Israel had achieved the goals of its operation in northern Gaza. The commander of the Israeli armored corps, General Hisham Ibrahim, noted that the goals in the northern part have almost been achieved, and progress is beginning in other parts.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.