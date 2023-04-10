The Khrunichev Center began manufacturing the Rokot-M rocket with a domestic control system

Center named after M.V. Khrunichev began manufacturing a number of elements for the first Rokot-M launch vehicle without a Ukrainian control system, completely with domestic parts. This was announced by the General Director of the enterprise Alexei Varochko, reports TASS.

He clarified that bench products are currently being created, as well as a number of elements for a rocket with long production times.

Earlier, Varochko said that the Rokot-M light missile is planned to be launched in 2024. According to him, it was originally planned to launch Rokot-M in 2022, but the audit showed the need to replace not only the control system, but also equipment that had been in operation for a long time and had exhausted its resource.

On March 26, it was reported that the Khrunichev Center had completed the preliminary design of a conversion rocket, which would receive a Russian control system instead of the Ukrainian one.