He NASA’s James Webb Telescope, has shown never-before-seen images of Uranus, the seventh planet in the Solar System. In which amazing features of the ice planet are revealed, such as its stellar dust rings and its atmosphere.

Uranus has unique characteristics, given that rotates on its side at an angle of approximately 90 degrees from the plane of its orbit.

State generates that Uranus be affected by extreme temperatures as its poles experience long periods of sunlight followed by a similar period of darkness.

Uranus has an orbit time around the Sun of about 84 years. As data, the NASA researchers who used James Webb for the observation recalled that it is currently late spring for the north pole, which is visible here; Uranus’ northern summer will be in 2028.

The image of Uranus capped by James Webb was captured using his near-infrared camera called “NIRCam”, which combines data from two 1.4 and 3.0 migra filters shown here in blue and orange, respectively. The planet shows a blue tint in the resulting representative color image.

On the right side of the planet is an area of ​​brightness at the sun-facing pole, known as the polar cap. This polar cap is unique to Uranus: it appears to appear when the pole enters direct sunlight in the summer and disappears in the fall.

A bright cloud is found in this polar cap, as well as some fainter extended features just beyond the cap’s edge, and a second very bright cloud is visible to the far left of the planet, NASA mentioned in its post.

NASA highlighted that Uranus has 13 known rings and thanks to the observation of the James Webb Space Telescope, 11 of them are visible.