Russia bans activities of the LGBTI movement: the UN rejects the measure

The Supreme Court of Russia on Thursday banned the activities of the international LGBT movement for being ‘extremist’, opening the way to greater repression of that community and the defenders of its rights.

This decision comes in the midst of an ultra-conservative turn in the country, which now positions itself as the standard-bearer of “traditional” values ​​against the alleged liberalism of Western countries.

This policy that targets LGBT people has accelerated since the start of the Russian army’s offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

Since then, repression against any criticism of President Vladimir Putin’s government has also intensified.

The judge of the country’s highest jurisdiction, Oleg Nefedov, determined that “the international LGBT movement and its affiliates are extremists” and consequently ruled on the “prohibition of their activities in the territory of the Russian Federation,” according to AFP journalists. .

Nefedov specified that the decision came into force “immediately.” The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, was quick to denounce this ruling.

“No one should be imprisoned for having defended human rights” or be “deprived of their rights due to their sexual orientation or gender identity,” he said in a statement.

The hearing, the first on this case, lasted only a few hours and took place without lawyers – since there is no organization with the name “international LGBT movement” in Russia – and behind closed doors, since the case was classified as ” secret”.

“LGBT are not poor gays or lesbians against whom, as we are told, Russia has decided to fight. It is a well-organized and planned project to undermine traditional societies from the inside,” Piotr Tolstoy, vice president of the Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament.

A spokesman for the Russian Orthodox Church, Vakhtang Kishidze, quoted by the Ria Novosti agency, celebrated this ban as “a form of moral self-defense.”

“Russia showed once again that neither the collective West nor the United States will deprive us of the most important thing: a religious and national identity!” Akhmed Dudaev, a member of the government of the Russian republic of Chechnya, said on Telegram.

LGBT people were secretly tortured and murdered in Chechnya in recent years, according to NGOs and independent Russian media.

In m