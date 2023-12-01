AAccording to media reports, the Iranian delegation left the negotiations at the UN climate conference in Dubai on Friday in protest against the participation of representatives of the Israeli state. The Iranian Energy Minister, Ali Akbar Mehrabian, as head of the Iranian delegation, said, according to the Iranian state news agency Irna, that the participation of the Israelis “contradicted the goals and guidelines of the conference.” Therefore, the Iranian delegation was leaving the conference.

The Iranian agency had previously reported that Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi would not take part in the UN climate conference “because of the invitation of representatives of the Zionist regime”. Iran does not recognize Israel as a state. In the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas In the Gaza Strip, Tehran supports the Palestinian organization. Tehran denies direct involvement of Iran in the preparations for the brutal Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th, which left 1,200 dead.

Iran blames Israel for end of ceasefire

Around 180 heads of state and government are expected at the climate conference in Dubai. Israeli President Isaac Herzog is already on site.

Iran on Friday also blamed Israel for the end of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Israel has launched “a new round of killings with the continued support of the American government,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on the online service X. Fighting has resumed in the Gaza Strip since Friday morning after a week-long ceasefire was not extended.