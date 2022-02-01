Tuesday, February 1, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia assures that it will not back down in the face of threats of US sanctions.

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 1, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Antony Blinken and Sergey Lavrov

Antony Blinken (L) and Sergey Lavrov.

Photo:

Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP

Antony Blinken (L) and Sergey Lavrov.

The White House had assured that it was prepared to impose sanctions, in the event of an attack.

Russia will not back down in the face of the threat of sanctions from Washington due to tensions in Ukrainesaid the Russian embassy in U.S ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled telephone conversation between the Russian and US foreign ministers.

See also  France reduces isolation time for those infected with a full vaccination scheme

We are not going to back down or stand by listening to threats of US sanctions“, the Russian embassy in Washington said on its Facebook page.

It is Washington and not Moscow that generates the tensions“, he added.

ukrainian soldier

A Ukrainian military man takes refuge in the frontline positions near the village of Avdiivka, Ukraine.

The Russian statement came hours before the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovhad a phone conversation about Ukraine with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent weeks with US accusations that Russia plans to invade Ukraine.

The White House said on Monday that it is prepared to impose sanctions against those close to the Russian president, Vladimir Putinin case of an attack.

the american president Joe Biden has warned Putin of massive coordinated sanctions by Western countries in response to an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, sparking fears in the West that it is preparing an offensive.

The Russian embassy assured that the soldiers “they don’t threaten anyone” and that Russia has the “sovereign right“to mobilize its armed forces on its territory.

See also  Parachute system "Kadet-100" will be tested in Russia

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Russia #assures #face #threats #sanctions

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Ducati: Bagnaia 'calls' the renewal | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.