Russia assures that it will not back down in the face of threats of US sanctions.

Russia will not back down in the face of the threat of sanctions from Washington due to tensions in Ukrainesaid the Russian embassy in U.S ahead of Tuesday’s scheduled telephone conversation between the Russian and US foreign ministers.

“We are not going to back down or stand by listening to threats of US sanctions“, the Russian embassy in Washington said on its Facebook page.

“It is Washington and not Moscow that generates the tensions“, he added.

A Ukrainian military man takes refuge in the frontline positions near the village of Avdiivka, Ukraine.

The Russian statement came hours before the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrovhad a phone conversation about Ukraine with the US Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

Tensions between the two countries have escalated in recent weeks with US accusations that Russia plans to invade Ukraine.

The White House said on Monday that it is prepared to impose sanctions against those close to the Russian president, Vladimir Putinin case of an attack.

the american president Joe Biden has warned Putin of massive coordinated sanctions by Western countries in response to an invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, sparking fears in the West that it is preparing an offensive.

The Russian embassy assured that the soldiers “they don’t threaten anyone” and that Russia has the “sovereign right“to mobilize its armed forces on its territory.

AFP