There Ducati in 2022 he will present himself on the starting grid as reigning champion with regard to the Constructors’ title and with a technical supremacy clearly and incontrovertibly demonstrated in the course of 2021 which has, however, crowned Fabio Quartararo world champion riding the Yamaha with two races ahead. El Diablo thus crowned a career that, until his arrival in MotoGP, had not met the very high expectations he had gained from the transalpine, a true craque at the time of the CEV.

Quartararo is in contract expiration with Yamaha and said he was awaiting the Sepang tests before possibly starting negotiations with the Iwata manufacturer regarding the renewal. The 1999 class waits to check on the track any progress in terms of the engine, the true Achilles heel of the M1. Ducati Corse general manager Luigi Dall’Igna said the Desmosedici will have even more horsepower available in 2022, an alarming prospect for the competition. Honda without Marquez in 2020 has lost a bit of the compass in terms of development and is counting on this season’s prototype to return to have its say in terms of technical supremacy. Quartararo, Marquez and Bagnaia are the favorites on the eve of a ‘triello’ that could potentially make the 2022 championship very interesting.

Francesco Bagnaia has won four of the last six races in 2021 and in 2022 he is aiming for the title in no uncertain terms. The Italian rider of the VR46 riders academy is not on the market as he has a contract valid until 2023, but he does not rule out a renewal shortly to continue ‘for life’ with Ducati: “Leaving with the certainty of staying in the following years gives a great serenity – declared Pecco to Sky Sport microphones – Ducati and I have chosen together. If I imagine a future in MotoGP, I imagine it in Ducati “. Speaking of the new dark red livery presented on social media yesterday, Bagnaia declares himself fascinated by the new color: “The color has gone back to being Ducati red, it’s beautiful. We must aim for the maximum result. Consistency will make the difference “.