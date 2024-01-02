Senator Dzhabarov doubted the possibility of a Christmas truce between the Russian Federation and Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov spoke about the possibility of a Christmas truce between Russia and Ukraine. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, he doubted such a possibility, but noted that Russia may be ready for this step.

“I think, [рождественское перемирие] It’s unlikely, because, firstly, they celebrate Christmas not as an Orthodox holiday, but as a Catholic one. (…) It’s impossible to trust them, but we are always ready to meet halfway, if they offer, I think we will not object to a truce for some short period,” the senator said.

In January 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin unilaterally instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to declare a ceasefire on Ukrainian territory. From 12 o'clock on January 6 to 24 o'clock on January 7, military actions were prohibited.

The Russian leader suggested that Kyiv do the same. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky rejected the idea. He said that Moscow is using this pretext to prepare for a “new wave of aggression” against Kyiv and Europe.