Joe Laschet liked to wear a tie at school. In the interview, the influencer and son of Armin Laschet talks about how to wear a tie correctly and avoid the uncomfortable feeling on your neck.

Joe Laschet, in your recently published book “Gentleman Bold” you can see a striking number of well-dressed men with ties. In your opinion, can a man without a tie be a gentleman?

Jennifer Wiebking Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Of course, you are not a gentleman through your clothes, but through your inner values. But if you also dress nicely, the overall package is perfect. Every man who wears a beautiful tie made of silk, linen or cotton out of conviction looks better with it. The big problem with the tie is that most people wear it incorrectly.