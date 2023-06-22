Senator Kovitidi: British air strike on Chongar bridge speaks of NATO involvement

The strike of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) with British Storm Shadow missiles on the Chongar bridge in Crimea indicates the participation of NATO countries in the conflict. This was announced in an interview with Lenta.ru by a member of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, Senator from Crimea Olga Kovitidi.

The strike from Ukraine on the Chongar bridge in Crimea became known on the morning of Thursday, June 22. The head of the peninsula, Sergei Aksyonov, said that there were no reports of casualties.

We understand that there is a tough military confrontation between the Russian Federation and, in fact, NATO countries. Ukraine is just a tool Olga KovitidiSenator from Crimea

“Confirmation that the confrontation is not between Russia and Ukraine is that the attack on Russia on the Chongar bridge was carried out by British missiles. This is the first moment. It is significant,” Kovitidi said.

The senator also noted that one should not confuse the Chongarsky bridge and the Krymsky. This is also extremely important, she added.

“In this case, this is another communication that connects us directly with the Kherson region. Transport logistics between the subjects of Russia is not radically disrupted. Recovery will take just a few days. Today, all those who follow this direction can follow through Armyansk, ”said the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

The next important point is that there are no casualties. Therefore, there should be no panic. We understand what is happening and we assess it accordingly Olga KovitidiSenator from Crimea

Earlier, a video appeared from the Chongarsky bridge in Crimea after a missile from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) arrived on it. In the presented video, thick gray smoke rises from the roadbed of the bridge after the incident. The driver, who remains behind the scenes, claims that the incident happened around 5 am on Thursday, June 22.