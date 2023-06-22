A video of a fight that took place at the Astor hotel appears, shortly before Kata’s disappearance and her mother’s new appeal

Yesterday evening, Wednesday 21 June, the program Who has seen? he took up the little girl’s case again kata. Mother Katherina Alvarez has made a new appeal to the people who took her baby away and that she hasn’t been found since Saturday 10 June.

They emerged details really important throughout the program. In a video already published by the newspaper The Tyrrhenian Seayou see one quarrel between Peruvian familiesto occupy a room.

There is a man who holds he carries it with one foot and at a certain point among the screams of the people, one can also be heard girl to say: “Stop stop!”

The correspondent during the live transmission and while the community was in the streets of Florence as usual procession, she approached her mother. She asked her just about that little girl was her little missing. She replied:

Yes, that was our daughter. But what happened happened a long time ago.

The woman also wanted to make a new one appeal to the reporter and in her heartbreaking interview, she chose not to talk about what was happening inside the hotel. Both she and her husband told the prosecutor everything after they got them listen to you several times.

The new appeal of the mother of little Kata

I don’t know who may have hurt our daughter, we have never done anything wrong. I am destroyed. If someone knows or has seen something and is afraid to speak, he can call me or my family directly. Please help me.

The police forces on the same day yesterday organized a encounter with all detectives. The purpose is precisely to take stock of the investigations and figure out how to proceed.

The new track taken into consideration by the agents is precisely the one that leads abroad. From all the inspections of the former Astor hotel, the girl does not appear to be there and this is good news for the family, as they still have hope of finding her Viva.