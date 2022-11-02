Diletta Leotta and Karius: kiss, Halloween party … Gossip

The love story between Diletta Leotta And Loris Karius seems to be doing very well (although neither of them has confirmed the relationship at the moment). The latest from gossip have in fact registered the first kiss between the presenter of Dazn and the former Liverpool goalkeeper.

Without forgetting the news on Halloween party in London attended by Diletta – party in which the German footballer was also spotted. Leotta was passing through the UK capital: the first leg of the trip that then saw her as a protagonist and sent to the field for Dazn Canada during the match Liverpool-Naples from Champions League (won 2-0 by the Reds, but Spalletti’s team won the group by goal difference).







Diletta Leotta and Karius: did the goalkeeper leave Janine Wiggert for her? Gossip

This from Italy. But obviously the love story between Diletta Leotta And Loris Karius he is also making German gossip experts talk and work (birthplace of the goalkeeper currently in force at Newcastle). And according to Bild reports, the handsome Loris (he is considered one of the most fascinating footballers on the planet) would have left a famous Berlin influencer to be with Diletta Leotta. Who would it be? Janine Wiggert, influencer with more than 1 million followers on Instagram. “Often the two were together in Berlin and she visited him in England. The two were spotted at Ibiza airport in the summer, hand in hand,” writes Bild.







Subscribe to the newsletter

