The best Colombian golfer of the moment, Sebastian Munoz, He took the path of the millionaire Saudi tour, without a doubt tempted by the incomparable economic advantages and free time that this circuit offers them.

The rumor had been coming for months, that it is leaving, that it is staying and it was all speculation.

Muñoz has always been very cerebral in making his decisions and when it comes to economic management there he does try to put his head on the fairway, and put at his service what he learned in the school of administration at the University of North Texas, Thus, things had to be weighed up on what was offered by the LIV with what he had earned in his time at the PGA Tour, his house since 2017.

It must be made clear that Sebastián is not just any player, in his short career at the PGA he obtained in prizes the not inconsiderable sum of US$ 9,716,630 and several million more in sponsorships, for this reason the liv He was chasing him from the beginning, he wanted to get another Latin American and what better than Muñoz, who had already demonstrated his category.

Good decision?

We know that his worth rose like foam when he had the luxury of defeating the number one in the world, scottie scheffler, in their match in the “Presidents Cup”, in addition to not losing any match in the game in pairs.

The LIV, which has generated immense controversy, has many admirers and detractors as well. The first ones because they see something new in this Tour, which always tries to get the best players from each circuit, for the others, I have not seen anything different from the campaign horse that with money wants to buy everything and with that end the PGA and the European Tour.

Juan Sebastián Muñoz, in the Presidents Cup.

The fight is closed by the PGA Tour, an enraged Commissioner (Jay Monahan) vetoed anyone who dared to play on the LIV in his tournaments, something that many of the great players immediately rejected.

This being the case, I don’t see any other way than to feel proud that a Colombian has been called to join the ranks of the most select Tour of the moment.

There will be no shortage of those who say that “it was sold”, what a fool, Muñoz is a professional player who plays for money, it is his life and with it his future is built, he would be a fool if he had not accepted such an offer where he would surely consolidate his heritage and that of his family for many generations.

Congratulations ‘Sebas’, enjoy it, keep giving us joy and show the world why you were called to the tour where the best field of the moment is.

Long live golf, which continues to give Colombians satisfaction!

German Street

Getting to the ‘green’

For the time