On Friday, Russia and Ukraine traded accusations over the bombing of a nuclear reactor in Ukraine’s Zaporizhia.
Today, the bombing of high-capacity power lines hit the nuclear reactor, but the Ukrainian authorities said that it was still working and no radiation leakage was detected from it.
Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company, Energoatom, has blamed the damage on the Zaporizhia power plant, Europe’s largest, on a Russian bombing. The company announced the suspension of one of the high-voltage lines connecting to the neighboring thermal power plant. One unit of the nuclear power plant was closed as a result of the bombing.
Earlier, a Russian-appointed administration in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, where the power plant is located, said that it was Ukrainian shells that hit the power lines at the reactor in the southeast of the country.
The Russian “Interfax” news agency quoted the city administration as saying that a fire broke out in the reactor complex and that the electricity necessary to keep the reactor safe to operate was cut off. Russian forces took control of the reactor in early March.
“Energoatom” said that the reactor, which is located about two hundred kilometers northwest of the Russian-controlled port of Mariupol, is still operating and no radiation leaks have been detected.
