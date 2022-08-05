While this is an experiment, and scientists say the findings are not yet clinically relevant, the research is revealing. The trial partially revived vital organs of dead pigs with a complex system: OrganEx, with which they inoculated a synthetic “super blood”, a fluid based on hemoglobin that reversed the cell death of some organs. A test that could be an advance for organ transplantation and that raises many questions about life and death.

#Health #Astonished #research #organs #dead #pigs #revived #artificial #blood