Today, Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, concluded several agreements in the capital, Moscow, in order to deepen the “strategic partnership” between the two countries, including military cooperation.

During a ceremony held in the Kremlin, the two leaders signed a series of agreements and a declaration of intent on “deepening the strategic partnership” between Moscow and Algeria.

According to the declaration, published on the Russian presidential website, Russia and Algeria intend, in particular, to strengthen their cooperation at the military level and in the field of energy.

The two countries pledged to “expand partnership on technology transfer” and carry out “joint exercises and exercises,” according to the text.

In the field of energy, the two countries pledged to “intensify cooperation in the field of hydrocarbon exploration and production, and oil and gas refining.”

Vladimir Putin said, in a statement on this occasion, “Algeria is an important partner for us in the Arab world and in Africa,” stressing that he had held “very productive” talks with his Algerian counterpart.

For his part, Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that his meeting with Putin was “frank and friendly, which testifies to the high level of Russian-Algerian relations.”

The value of trade exchange between the two countries is about three billion US dollars, and Russia is the largest supplier of arms to the largest African country in terms of area.

Russia seeks to present itself as a privileged partner to many countries in Africa, sometimes at the expense of France, the former colonial power.