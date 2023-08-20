Reports indicated that this matter prevented it from moving to the pre-landing orbit level, according to the criteria and settings specified for this purpose.

And a statement issued yesterday, Saturday, by the Russian “Ross Cosmos” foundation said:

“Today, according to the Luna-25 flight program, at 14:10 a push was given for the spacecraft to enter the pre-descent orbit.

“During that operation, an emergency situation occurred on board the vehicle, which did not allow it to perform the maneuver according to the specified criteria.”

The institution pointed out that specialists are currently working on analyzing this situation.

Luna-25 spacecraft

Russia launched the Luna-25 spacecraft from the Vostochny cosmodrome on August 11.

On August 13, “Ross Cosmos” announced the operation of the spacecraft’s scientific instruments for space research, for the first time with the “Luna-25” spacecraft.

Luna-25 is the first automatic vehicle launched in modern Russian history to the south pole of the moon.

The main objective of the “Luna-25” mission is to implement a soft landing on the lunar surface in the south pole region.

The rover will detect whether that area contains water or ice particles.

Luna-25 is one of four lunar rovers and explorers, namely Luna-26, Luna-27 and Luna-28.

It is worth noting that the vehicle is expected to land on the moon on August 21.

And “Ross Cosmos” revealed that the Luna-25 spacecraft took the first pictures of the Zeeman crater in the south polar region on the dark side of the moon.

The “Zeman” crater is a unique location on the surface of the moon, and it is of great interest to researchers, as the height of the bump surrounding it reaches 8 kilometers above the relatively flat bottom surface.