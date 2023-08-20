Yesterday, August 19, 2023, a Russian missile attack hit the main square of Chernihiv causing civilian deaths and injuries. The toll, at the moment, reads seven dead (including a child) and 144 injured. This was reported by the Ukrainian police, quoted by Ukrinform.

“On August 19, the enemy launched a rocket attack on the center of Chernigov. As of 1930, seven civilian deaths, including a child, have been confirmed. In addition, 144 injured local residents required medical assistance. Among them were 15 children and 15 police officers,” police said. Law enforcement officials are reportedly inspecting buildings damaged by the blasts. In total, nearly 500 apartments suffered damage. Police also recorded damage to 64 civilian vehicles.

A Russian missile hit the central square, damaging a university and a theatre. People were going to church to celebrate a religious holiday when the attack took place, the ministry said. “An ordinary Saturday, which Russia has turned into a day of pain and loss”, Zelensky’s words on Telegram.

Russian forces marched through Chernihiv when they invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022, from several directions, including Belarus. They were then driven back by the Kievan forces. Since then, northern Ukraine has largely been spared the fierce fighting that has raged to the east and south.