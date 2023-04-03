And the Russian Anti-Terrorism Committee announced Monday: “It was proven that the terrorist act committed on April 2 in St. Petersburg was planned by the Ukrainian special services that recruited agents among the collaborators of Navalny’s alleged anti-corruption fund,” naming the main suspect, Daria Trepova.

On Monday, the Russian authorities announced the arrest of the main suspect in the attack.

The Russian Investigative Committee said via Telegram that investigators “arrested Daria Trepova, who is suspected of participating in the explosion in a cafe in St. Petersburg” on Sunday.

According to the Russian RIA Novosti news agency, Trepova was previously placed in detention for ten days for her participation in an unauthorized demonstration in February of last year, shortly after Russia launched its attack on Ukraine.

The website of the Ministry of the Interior stated that Trepova, 26, was born in St. Petersburg and is a Russian citizen.

Sunday’s blast killed Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, a prominent blogger who was born in the Donbass region in eastern Ukraine.

It was reported that Tatarsky, whose real name was Maxim Fomin, was killed after receiving a booby-trapped statuette, and 32 people were injured in the attack.