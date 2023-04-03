The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy Forza Horizon 5: Premium Add-Ons Bundle, an additional content pack for the base game that also includes the two expansions. The reported discount is €28.39, or 57%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price of this package is 50€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. This is digital content that is sent via email, so you don’t have to wait for physical shipping.

Forza Horizon 5: Premium Add-Ons Bundle includes Welcome Pack, Car Pass, VIP Membership and two game expansions. In order to use it, you must own the base game which is not included in this digital content. You also need to connect to the internet to download.