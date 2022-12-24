Russia | A teacher from Moscow with cancer is going to be sent to the front as “cannon fodder”

The police took Daniil Mjatin, a teacher from Moscow, to the army recruitment office on the eve. The man has cancer, but the authorities have said they will send him to the front right away.

Moscow

in Moscow the business launch is still going on, even though the authorities have declared it finished.

Moscow teacher Daniil Mjatin was forcibly taken to the military recruitment office on the eve. There, he was found fit for military service, even though he suffers from cancer.

The officials at the recruitment office had told the man’s mother that she was “cannon fodder” and that filing a complaint would be of no use. Officials announced that they would immediately send the man to a war zone, even though he has not served in the military before.

The matter was first reported by independent Russian online media Doxa and War on their Telegram channels. Also Medusa and Radio Svoboda have written on the subject.

Friday morning The police had come to Mjatin’s apartment, who had forcibly taken him to the summoning office, i.e. the military camp. Myatin is reportedly still at the recruitment office in the southeast of Moscow.

According to Mjatin’s friend, the man does not have a phone or personal documents with him, and relatives have not been allowed to bring things to him. They cannot contact Mjatin. Mjatin’s mother has sought help by writing to the military prosecutor’s office and getting a lawyer.

Sota writes on his Telegram channel that according to Russian law, Myatin should have the right to appeal the decision of the invitation office. Mjatin has recently been operated on for his cancer.

Mjatin has participated in various patriotic forums supporting the government and works as a coordinator in the “Volunteers of Victory” movement in Moscow, which cherishes the memory of the Second World War.

Mobilization started in Russia on September 21. The authorities have announced that it ended at the end of October, although the president Vladimir Putin still hasn’t made an official announcement about ending the operation.

Officials have argued that a decree signed by the president is not necessary. In Moscow, the mayor By Sergei Sobyan announced that the business launch ended on October 17.