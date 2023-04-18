Russia | A new criminal charge against Navalny

Navalny is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny a new criminal charge has been brought against him, said Navalny’s press secretary Kira Jarmyš messaging service on Twitter on Tuesday.

According to the press secretary, the new charge is related to the provocation staged by the Russian regime in the prison. According to Jarmyš, the prison guards had tried to get Navalny to touch another prisoner brought to his cell.

According to Jarmyš, Navalny is accused of creating disorder in the operation of the penal institution, which can result in up to five years in prison.

Nine other charges have also been brought against Navalny in the past, which can result in a maximum of 35 years in prison.