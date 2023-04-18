Tuesday, April 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Russia | A new criminal charge against Navalny

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 18, 2023
in World Europe
0
Russia | A new criminal charge against Navalny

Navalny is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny a new criminal charge has been brought against him, said Navalny’s press secretary Kira Jarmyš messaging service on Twitter on Tuesday.

Navalny is currently serving a nine-year prison sentence in Russia.

According to the press secretary, the new charge is related to the provocation staged by the Russian regime in the prison. According to Jarmyš, the prison guards had tried to get Navalny to touch another prisoner brought to his cell.

According to Jarmyš, Navalny is accused of creating disorder in the operation of the penal institution, which can result in up to five years in prison.

Nine other charges have also been brought against Navalny in the past, which can result in a maximum of 35 years in prison.


#Russia #criminal #charge #Navalny

See also  HS Tuusula | The center connecting the municipal hall and Prisma is delayed by more than a year in Tuusula
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Protesters traveled in vain

Protesters traveled in vain

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result