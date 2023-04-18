Star Comics has revealed the release date and many details on the arrival of the manga Ranking of Kingsacclaimed work by Sousuke Toka. The first volume will be available for purchase in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from next April 26 at the introductory price of €6.90.

We will also be able to buy it during the COMICON to be held in Naples from 28 April to 1 May. For the occasion, the publishing house will distribute to all participants an exclusive poster and will be there a photoboot entirely dedicated to the work, where we can take pictures sitting on the king’s throne. You can find all the details in our previous article.

Let’s find out together all the information on the arrival of the manga in Italy Sousuke Toka thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

RANKING OF KINGS: THE SERIES FROM THE SUCCESSFUL WEB MANGA THAT MOVED JAPANESE READERS IS COMING

A small pearl that tells the fortitude of those who are not discouraged by limits and difficulties and continue to pursue their dreams

From 26 April the first volume of will be available RANKING OF KINGSalready known and highly appreciated in Italy thanks to the animated series available for streaming on Crunchyroll.

The popular comic series, based on the web manga signed by Sousuke Tokacatapults us into an adventurous fantasy world where the Ranking of Kings, a ranking that takes into account the power and prestige of the kings of the mortal world. The winner will win a unique prize from the gods.

In this fantastic universe, the story of the little boy comes to life Bojji, prince of the Kingdom of Bosse and the king’s eldest son. Bojji he has been deaf since birth and is unable to speak and he can’t even fight with a sword, but face life with positivity and courage and has a huge dream: to become the best king in the world.

Unfortunately, due to his disability and the ingenuity that characterizes him, no one considers him up to his wish. The little prince, mocked and shunned by everyone, has no real friends, but one day he meets him kage – a shadow being the last survivor of a clan of legendary assassins – who lives by robbing others. Despite a problematic start, a relationship will develop between the two great friendship who will accompany the little Bojji to overcome terrible events and a conspiracy in progress against him…

RANKING OF KINGSit is a work of great emotional impacta little jewel that manages to best combine intrigues of power, fights, strong twists and fantastic elements.

Despite a “fairytale” look at first sight, this is not the classic manga for children. The author in fact, with his unique style – simple, but very expressive – faces mature and complex topics, such as sacrifice and forgiveness, compassion and the importance of not judging by appearances. Furthermore, reading the series one cannot fail to be fascinated by the courage and goodness of mind of little Bojji, who despite the immense difficulties and betrayals of which he is the victim, is always ready to forgive and help those who need it most.

Of great importance is also the theme of friendship between Bojji and Kage, two characters who at first glance seem to have nothing in common. In reality, the two complement and support each other in times of difficulty, proving that what matters is that they are there for each other and that it is not social status or different life experiences that do not matter. With Kage, Bojji is able to express himself freely, albeit with the limits that disability imposes on him, and he finally has an ally, always ready to back him up. Kage, on the other hand, manages to find again thanks to his friend the self of the past, good and caring.

RANKING OF KINGS will be available in comic shops, bookstores and online stores from 26 April and at Comicon 2023.

Wonder 126

RANKING OF KINGS no. 1

Sousuke Toka

12,8×18, B, b/w and col, pp. 236, with jacket, €6.90

Release date: 04/26/2023 in the comic book store, bookstore and online store

Isbn 9788822641250

Sousuke Toka is a Japanese cartoonist. Ranking Of Kings (2017) is his debut work.

