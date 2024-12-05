The 2024 Formula 1 World Championship is not going to have a peaceful outcome, even though the championship has already been decided and the staff is already thinking more about the holidays and the next year. Upon arrival in Abu Dhabi, the scene of the final race, George Russell wanted to respond to Max Verstappen, who in the last Qatar GP assured that he had lost respect for the British Mercedes driver after the sanction imposed on him for blocking him. dangerously in qualifying, an action that ended up costing him pole position. “I find it quite ironic,” Russell answered this Thursday about Verstappen’s anger. «Especially considering that on Saturday night he said he was going to deliberately try to crash into me and, I quote literally, ‘put my fucking head against the wall.’» Related News standard motorsport Yes The FIA ​​despises F1 drivers: « It is not their business, that they are going to drive» ALM Defiant response from Mohammed ben Sulayem, president of the highest federative body, to the complaints of the GPDA in the swearing crisisThe Mercedes driver does not it stayed there. He assured that Verstappen has been intimidating the rest of the drivers for years: «You can’t question his driving skills, but he doesn’t know how to deal with adversity. Every time something has not gone the way he wants… he reacts excessively. Verstappen ended up winning the race in Qatar, confirming his dominant position in the World Championship, the fourth he has achieved in a row. After finishing the Losail event, the Dutchman attacked Russell harshly, and guaranteed that he has no intention of fixing things, at least in the short term. I don’t regret anything, because I said everything I wanted to say. If I had to do it again, I might say even more. I still can’t believe someone could act like that in the stewards’ room. I never expected that someone would actively try to get another driver to receive a penalty by lying about what they were doing.”Russell, for his part, also insists that he will not try to clear things up with his rival: “It is a problem that Verstappen must solve. “You can overstep the boundaries by making a slight error in judgment, but going out of your way to say you’re going to deliberately crash into someone and put their head on the wall is crossing the line.”

