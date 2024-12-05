Lucrecia Hevia, director of elDiario.es Andalucía, Plaza de España award for her defense and dissemination of democratic values

Lucrecia Hevia, director of elDiario.es Andalucía, will be recognized on December 12 in the 20th edition of the Plaza de España awards, “recognitions for organizations, institutions and people from the Andalusian community who have stood out in different social and cultural fields. , sports or scientific for the compliance, defense and dissemination of the democratic values ​​included in the Spanish Constitution.”

The journalists Lourdes Lucio and Lucrecia Hevia, with elDiario.es Andalucía, Communication Awards of the Seville Press Association

As reported by the Government Delegation in Andalusia in a press release issued this Thursday, Hevia has been director and owner of elDiario.es Andalucía since 2013, “a media outlet set up by journalists and whose owners are journalists.” With this newspaper he has received the Andalusia Journalism Award for his work on Historical Memory.

Graduated in Journalism from the Complutense University, she began her work as a journalist 25 years ago and during her career she has covered cultural, local, technological, scientific and political information. She has been awarded the UGT Luchadoras Award for her work for equality in the press and has received the Communication Award from the Seville Press Association. He currently participates in political gatherings in different media.

Along with Lucrecia Hevia, Juan José López Garzón, who was a Government delegate in Andalusia and creator of these awards 20 years ago, will also have a special mention. Industrial Technical Engineer from the School of Industrial Technical Engineering of Jaén, graduate in Mathematical Sciences from the University of Seville, doctor in Mathematics from the same University. He has held various management positions in secondary and university education: vice-rector of Infrastructure at the University of Seville; General Vice-Rector of this University; delegate of the Government in Andalusia in 1996 and from 2004 to 2010, creating the Plaza de España awards that celebrate their two decades in 2024. He has published several books and articles.

“Freedom, justice, equality and pluralism at its finest”

The awards of the 20th edition of the awards have gone to the Bicentennial of ‘Los Coloraos’ (Almería), the Red Cross in Cádiz, the donation and transplant program of the Reina Sofía University Hospital in Córdoba, the IFMIF-DONES Spain Consortium, in charge of the Spanish contributions to the International Fusion Materials Irradiation Facility – Demo Oriented NEutron Source (IFMIF-DONES) under construction in Escúzar (Grenade); Huelva Ibero-American Film Festival, the indie rock music group Supersubmarina (Baeza, Jaén), Adelaida de la Calle, professor of Cellular Biology at the University of Málaga, graduate in Biological Sciences from the Complutense University and doctor in Biology from the University from La Laguna; and in the footballer and captain of Sevilla FC, Jesús Navas.

The delegate of the Government of Spain in Andalusia, Pedro Fernández, will preside over the ceremony of awarding these winners, which is awarded annually by the Delegation of the Government of Andalusia and which in this new edition has these ten recognitions between people, groups, institutions and companies who have stood out for their solidarity, cooperation, social justice and democratic coexistence, in addition to helping to promote the ‘Spain brand’ inside and outside of Spain. The gala will take place starting at 12:00 at the headquarters of the CajaSol ​​Foundation in Seville.

The director of elDiario.es Andalucía, Communication Award from the Seville Press Association



In order to pay tribute to the Constitution, the Government Delegation in Andalusia decided to establish the ‘Plaza de España Awards’ in 2005, which symbolize, according to the creation agreement, “freedom, justice, equality and pluralism in its maximum expression”, “who, selflessly fulfilling, defending and disseminating the values ​​and principles enshrined in the Magna Carta, are a reference for all Spaniards and a source of pride for the Andalusians.”