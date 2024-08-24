The free practice sessions for the Dutch Grand Prix seemed to indicate the Mercedes as one of the teams that were candidates for pole position on the Zandvoort circuit, but the Dutch Saturday afternoon certainly didn’t smile on the Brackley team. In addition to Lewis Hamilton’s unexpected 12th place and the general disappointment expressed by Toto Wolff, the only consolation came from George Russellwhich will start from fourth position on the grid for tomorrow’s race.

A result that is not entirely satisfactory for the British driver, who had started the session with other expectations, but given how the qualifying session unfolded, it is still not an outcome that should be considered extremely disappointing: “It’s always difficult psychologically when you go out and you don’t find the feeling you expected.i – he stated on the official F1 channel – you are at the bottom of the order and it looks like you can be eliminated in Q1. You have to reset everything and in the end I was strong, I think I got 2nd. Q2 was still good behind the McLarens, while Q3 was not up to par. I expected to do better, but 4th place in the end is a fair result“.

Now, looking ahead to the race, Russell is keeping any outcome open, even though he believes McLaren is a step ahead: “For the race, everything is possible – he added – I think that the McLaren is ahead of everyone realistically. We are doing a great job with the new updates, but unfortunately McLaren is improving at the same rate as us. We are moving away from the midfield positions, closing the gap to Red Bull and McLaren, who in turn they are surpassing Red Bull in terms of performance. We have to keep working hard, but right now I’m in a great position.”