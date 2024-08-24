by VALERIO BARRETTA

Netherlands Qualifying: Albon Risks Suspension

After the victory first awarded and then taken away from George Russell at Spa-Francorchamps, the qualifying result at Zandvoort also risks being changed ex post. The bottom of Alexander’s Williams Albonin fact, was found not to comply with the technical regulations.

If the irregularity is confirmed (the driver and a team representative will be at the stewards at 18:30), Albon would be disqualified. It would be the darkest epilogue for Williams, whose day has already started badly with Logan Sargeant’s accident. The #23, author of a great qualifying session finished in eighth place, could still be allowed to start in tomorrow’s Grand Prix.

The press release

This is the press release from technical delegate Jo Bauer.

This season there has already been the case of Haas, who failed the technical checks in Monte Carlo qualifying: Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen were disqualified from qualifying but started from the back of the grid. Williams is therefore looking at starting from 19th and 20th position in a weekend that should have been positive, considering the extent of the updates to the car. If Albon were to be disqualified, all the drivers behind would move up, starting with Lance Stroll, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton.