The family ‘Harry Potter’ is making public his regret over the death of Michael Gambon, the beloved actor who played the character of Dumbledore from the film about the prisoner of Azkaban to the last of this unforgettable saga. On September 28, hours after his death was announced, Rupert Grint published an emotional message on social networks to say goodbye to the artist, who was 82 years old at the time of his death.

What did Rupert Grint say about Michael Gambon’s death?

In the personal account of Ruper Grint on Instagram There were no new publications since February 2023, but the sad departure of Michael Gambon It caused Ron’s interpreter to resume his activity on this social network. In his dedication, the 35-year-old British artist had nothing but praise for the late actor, who leaves a huge void in the legion of followers of ‘Harry Potter’, one of the most successful film series of all time.

“It’s so sad to hear about Michael. He brought so much warmth and mischief to every day on set. He captivated me as a child and became a personal role model for me for finding the fun and eccentricities in life. I send him all my love. love to your family, Rupert,” the update read.

'Harry Potter': this is how Rupert Grint said goodbye to Michael Gambon. Photo: capture Instagram

The image with which Ruper Grint accompanied his words added more emotion to the farewell message. In this, Michael Gambon, as the Great Wizard and headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, Albus Dumbledore, extends his arms illuminated by the warm lights of candles.

What did Michael Gambon die from?

According to a statement that was published on behalf of his family, Michael Gambon passed away peacefully in hospital after an attack of pneumonia. It is known, from this official source, that the actor’s wife and son were at his side when he took his last breath.