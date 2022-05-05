Eintracht vs. West Ham, LIVE: at stake a place in the Europa League final

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Eintracht Frankfurt, with Santos BorrÃ©.
Eintracht Frankfurt, with Santos Borré.
They meet this Thursday in the semifinal second leg.
May 05, 2022, 01:28 PM
1-2 lead gives Eintracht Frankfurt a slight reassurancewhich will receive West Ham United in Germany, eager to return to a European final more than 50 years later, and who will play the season with only one card.
The Germans achieved a great 1-2 in London, which they could both extend in the final minutes, or lose, when Jarrod Bowen crashed a bicycle kick into the crossbar in added time.
They face each other in the return game from 2 pm The Colombian Rafael Santos Borré is a starter in the German team. Follow here minute by minute.
SPORTS
May 05, 2022, 01:28 PM
to find more content
