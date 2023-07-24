Marvelous Europe has released a new trailer dedicated to the possible love interests of the protagonist of Rune Factory 3 Special. Within the game we will take on the role of Micahyoung boy who has the ability to transform into a golden creature known as Wooly. After being saved by a girl, the protagonist will wake up in the town of Sharance with no memory of his past and will find himself at the center of a conflict between humans and monsters.

Before leaving you to the trailer I remind you that Rune Factory 3 Special will be available in Europe from next September 5th on Nintendo Switch And pc. You can find out all the details on the editions that will be put on the market in our previous article. Good vision!

Source: Marvelous Europe