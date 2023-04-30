The accident, which took place in the province of Reggio Emilia, saw a car hit a 56-year-old runner at high speed

A 56-year-old runner resident of Reggio Emilia, in the early morning of yesterday, Saturday 29 April, he lost his life after a car, driven by a 45-year-old local, hit him full on in Zurco, a hamlet in the municipality of Cadelbosco Sopra. All help is useless for him.

Truly dramatic days on Italian roads, with several people who lost their lives following very serious accidents and which took place in different circumstances.

Around 11:30 in the morning yesterday, a GorlagoAlessandro Cadei was hit by a bus and died instantly at 73 years old. The man was on his bicycle and had gone out with his friends for a ride in company.

For reasons still under investigation, but probably due to a manhole cover or a hole in the road, he lost his balance and was fell to the groundin the middle of the roadway.

Just at that moment a was passing by bus empty and the driver, taken aback, was unable to do anything to avoid invest the biker. All attempts at resuscitation were in vain.

A few hours earlier, in very similar circumstancesanother man was killed after being run over.

This is a 56-year-old runner, resident of Reggio Emilia and that he had gone out for a run in the Zurco area, a small fraction of Cadelbosco Sopra.

How the 56-year-old runner died

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, around at 7:30 yesterdaySaturday 29 April.

According to what has emerged so far, the runner was on via Cristoforo Colombo, at the crossroads with via Viazza, when a Mercedes CLK passed by at rather high speed and he nailed it completely.

The very violent impact sent the runner flying for several metres, throwing him inside the courtyard of a private house.

According to some witnesses, the car was seen zigzagging before impact and after the same collision, she veered off the road and stopped in a ditch on the side of the roadway.

Rescuers, alerted by witnesses, were only able to help the car driverwhich was in shock. As for the runner, there was nothing they could do. He had already died instantly.

The authorities have opened an investigation about what happened.